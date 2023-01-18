‘Unfortunate!’ BLPC clears air on disconnection at chicken farm Loop Barbados

A farmer was literally left to count his losses when the cooling fans at his farm went out due to an ordered disconnection by the utility company.

However, in light of erroneous reports circulating about a power outage in the area leading to the fan malfunction or failure, the Barbados Light and Power Company Limited (BLPC) has stepped forward and called the entire situation “unfortunate”.

We did not know that there was a commercial operation at this location, far less a livestock farm

Light & Power’s Customer Care Manager, Rodney Dottin in a release stated, “We are aware of a customer who was disconnected, in line with our standard policy and contractual obligations.

“Service to the customer has since been restored. The death of the animals and the impact this has had on this customer is indeed unfortunate. We did not know that there was a commercial operation at this location, far less a livestock farm. Though we cannot discuss in detail this particular case, due to our privacy policies which are intended to protect customers, it is not our normal practice to disconnect customers who are registered as farms without exhausting available options. We can assure you that disconnecting a customer for non-payment is always the absolute last resort when all other options have been exhausted.”

Stressing that disconnection is truly the last tool in their arsenal, he added, BLPC gives customers “adequate notice and warnings on their bill before the final step of disconnection takes place.”

And Dottin asserted that the company is not heartless. He urged, “Our Customer Care team continues to work closely with customers experiencing difficulties. One of the ways we do this is by offering payment options to help customers get caught up on their arrears.

“We take this opportunity to encourage any customer who is having trouble keeping up with their account to please reach out to us at 626-4300 so that we can work with you to avoid interruption of service. Our team is here to help.”

The farmer lost the entire batch of chickens which numbered in the thousands and according to reports they were set to be slaughtered in a few days’ time.