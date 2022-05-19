Unemployment in Barbados drops; PM says trend ‘in right direction’ | Loop Barbados

Unemployment in Barbados is on the decline.

Speaking on the radio talk show, Down to Brass Tacks on Wednesday, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley reported the unemployment rate dipped to 10.9 per cent at the end of December 2021.

She pinpointed that as the country is “coming out” of the pandemic, the figures were trending “in the right direction”. Barbados’ unemployment rate pre-COVID lingered around 10.1 per cent. Numbers skyrocketed during the pandemic, reaching over 37,000, as critical sectors such as tourism and service came to a standstill.

“We are getting back to where we need to be,” said the Barbadian Prime Minister, while adding that it was a “work in progress”.

She reiterated projects such as the housing programme, the digitisation of the Government records and construction projects that will lead to job creation for hundreds.

“We believe there is going to be a serious shortage of construction-related workers. This is not about men, this is about women too because you see more and more women getting involved in tiling and doing other things within the sector and that is why the government is spending money now to do a construction gateway to train a couple thousand workers,” added Prime Minister Mottley.

She underlined that through efforts to upskill workers and educate future employees, Barbados has been ideally placed to supplement human resources locally and overseas. She specifically referred to the 1,500 persons who will be eligible to work in the cruise sector.

“We also anticipate that we can take some of the pressure off with the job fair that we will be having to allow persons who want to work in the cruise industry.

“They are not just jobs at the very bottom of the work, but they are jobs at the middle to upper end which will give Barbadians a competitive advantage compared to other countries because of the quality of education we provide for our individuals,” she noted.