Unemployed teen not required to plead

Seventeen-year-old Kyree Jelani Zaire Lopez, of Bagatelle Gardens, St Thomas has been charged with possession of a firearm and six rounds of ammunition on January 7, 2025, without having a valid licence for them.

The unemployed youth was not required to plead when he went before Magistrate Deborah Beckles in the District “D” Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Lopez also appeared in a second matter, along with three other accused. The four unemployed young men were before the same court on Monday, charged with entering Goose’s Bar in Arthur Seat, St Thomas and stealing items worth $2 438, while having guns at the time of the offence.

The quartet of Lopez, Juannique Gabriel, 23, of Redman Village, St Thomas, Ikyah Iroyal Jones, 20, of Lot 27 Thorpes, St James and Amari Kenyatta Welch, 20, of Brittons Hill, St Michael was not required to plead to the indictable charge.

In objecting to bail, Sergeant Victoria Leacock referred to several sections of the new Bail Act and also referenced the serious nature of the offences while submitting that the group ought not to be granted bail, since they were already on nine pending charges in the District “E” Magistrates’ Court; eight for robbery and one for assault with intent to rob.

The prosecutor believed that if granted bail, it would bring a sense of alarm, distress or harm to the public, given that the allegations are said to be against “not one complainant, but ten random complainants”.

Leacock also pointed out that the offences were allegedly committed between “4:20 and 5 a.m. on a single day” and there was video footage to lend to the strength of the evidence.

Attorney Meshach Thornhill,

who represented accused Welch, argued that the prosecutor could not rely on the seriousness of the charges alone, since they “were mere allegations”.

Despite the nature of the offence, he said, the young man is 20 years old and appearing before that court for the first time and was not known, and does he have a criminal history.

Welch, he said, had a fixed place of abode which would permit him not to come into contact with witnesses and at that residence is a loving, responsible family, willing to ensure that he did not run afoul of the law were he to be granted bail.

He sought to impress upon the court that regarding public safety, the Magistrate was free to impose conditions on the accused.

Meanwhile attorney Kyle Walkes said his client, Jones, had a defence and was granted bail for the nine charges at the Holetown Magistrates’ Court. Further, he had no previous convictions and worked delivering pastries for his mother’s small business.

The prosecutor informed the court that even though bail was offered to Jones, no surety had been secured as yet and he was therefore still on remand in relation to those charges.

Magistrate Beckles said she felt that the offences had allegedly been committed “under the cover of night” and the possible use of firearms had implications for public safety.

She therefore remanded the four to prison, until February 25. (SD)