UNDP issues alert about scam using its name

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) says it has been alerted that a person purporting to be chairman of a so-called ‘UNDP Grant Programme’ has been fraudulently sending emails announcing ‘humanitarian development cash grants’ amounting to hundreds of thousands of dollars.

It notes that the email requests further particulars from recipients and issues a grant personal identification number (PIN).

The UNDP is advising the public that it did not issue any such notification.

It also says there is no humanitarian development cash grant issued by the UNDP.

“The email is a flagrant and fraudulent misuse of UNDP’s trusted brand,” the entity says, adding that “the email is false, misleading and inconsistent with our operational standards”.

The UNDP further states that it is not affiliated in any way with the signatory to the emails.

“We urge the public to remain vigilant as various online scams are on the rise,” the UNDP warns. (Jamaica Gleaner)