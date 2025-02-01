Microsoft in talks to buy TikTok, Trump says WI Women lose second ODI to Bangladesh Father jailed for sex with daughter Another plea to motorists from cyclists Rihanna makes first court appearance at the trial of her partner A$AP Rocky, as accuser testifies Trump offers millions of federal workers eight months of pay to resign
UNDP issues alert about scam using its name

01 February 2025
The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). (GP)

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) says it has been alerted that a person purporting to be chairman of a so-called ‘UNDP Grant Programme’ has been fraudulently sending emails announcing ‘humanitarian development cash grants’ amounting to hundreds of thousands of dollars.

It notes that the email requests further particulars from recipients and issues a grant personal identification number (PIN).

The UNDP is advising the public that it did not issue any such notification.

It also says there is no humanitarian development cash grant issued by the UNDP.

“The email is a flagrant and fraudulent misuse of UNDP’s trusted brand,” the entity says, adding that “the email is false, misleading and inconsistent with our operational standards”.

The UNDP further states that it is not affiliated in any way with the signatory to the emails.

“We urge the public to remain vigilant as various online scams are on the rise,” the UNDP warns. (Jamaica Gleaner)

