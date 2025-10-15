Under-19 series to be moved from St Vincent to Grenada

Cricket West Indies (CWI) seem set to announced a major change to the venue and match schedule for the upcoming Under 19 series.

NATION online understands that the series featuring West Indies Rising Stars and England Young Lions was originally set to be played at the Arnos Vale Sports complex in St Vincent.

These details were announced in an official media release by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) at the end of last month. The fixtures at the time included matches with USA Under-19s and noted that “Farhan Ahmed to captain England Men’s U-19s in Caribbean”.

The matches now seem set to be moved to the Grenada National Stadium and USA are not expected to feature. There will be now be seven 50 over matches between West Indies and England starting on Sunday November 16 and ending on Monday December 1.

Speaking ahead of the change England Men U-19s Head Coach, Michael Yardy, said: “Farhan has been exceptional whenever he has been with the U-19s squad and he deservedly gets the opportunity to captain the team for this tour and show his leadership qualities.

“These will be important matches as we begin to fine-tune our plans for the U-19s World Cup early next year. Both West Indies and the USA have qualified for that tournament and will provide a good test for our players.”

West Indies and England will use the series as preparations for the ICC Men’s World Cup to be played in Zimbabwe in January next year. Last month West Indies won a hard fought series against Sri Lanka in Antigua.