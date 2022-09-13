Uncap and Score with Coca-Cola Loop Barbados

Win a brand new Suzuki Baleno from Coca-Cola!

Through the BBC Uncap and Score promotion 1 lucky consumer has the chance to win a brand new car, and even more consumers can win instant prizes including: football jerseys, footballs, hats, $50 vouchers and more. So, how do you get the chance to win?

From September 2- November 30, 2022 purchase a 500ml Coca-Cola, Sprite, Frutee, Shweppes or any BBC no sugar brand with the gold cap. Look under the gold cap for a unique code and enter it on the promotion portal at HTTP://LNQ.IN/COCA-COLABBor text it to 1246 839 8008. Both the grand prize and instant winners will be chosen randomly and notified via the contact information submitted. All entrants must be 13 years or older to participate.

If you are an instant winner, redeem your prize by visiting any participating store on Fridays between 3pm-6pm or Saturdays from 1pm-4pm with your device with the winning message, the cap with the winning code, and a valid proof of ID. All winners must present the winning cap when redeeming a prize.

The participating stores are:

SOL SPEIGHTSTOWNSOL WARRENSSOL SIX ROADSESSO OISTINSESSO WORTHING ESSO BLACK ROCK