Unborn Justice celebrates helping over 100 women, 60 babies | Loop Barbados

Unborn Justice is celebrating seven years of offering tangible and emotional assistance to pregnant women and their partners in Barbados.

The non-profit organization, which currently has 25 clients and 35 volunteers, caters to those who are faced with an unplanned or crisis pregnancy.

Chatting with Loop during their anniversary celebrations at their Hincks Street, Bridgetown office, Executive Director and Co-Founder Kamille Martindale professed that throughout the past seven years they have been able to help numerous women from different age groups, with the youngest client being 14 years and the oldest 40 years old.

“[But] our biggest achievement would be the 60 babies that are here because of the work of Unborn Justice and the mothers we were able to help get jobs, get on their feet and support for the last seven years. So most definitely the babies and the mothers that have been supported over the last seven years, over 100 women and over 60 babies.”

L-R: Executive Director and Co-Founder of Unborn Justice Kamille Martindale and Co-Founder Shavonne Grosvenor

Although the organization was awarded Advocate Of The Year at the 2021 Gine On Awards, Martindale divulged that due to the COVID19 pandemic, they were not able to connect with clients on the same personable, personal level in some ways.

“We were not able to do face-to-face classes all the time and we know that face-to-face is way different than doing it online, so we were not able to have that connection with our clients like we’ve had in the past. We were still able to do some face-to-face classes in between, but it [the pandemic] definitely impacted us as it relates to building relationships with the clients and the clients with each other and so on, but we continued the work, we had classes online and we just adjusted to suit.”

Classroom at the Unborn Justice office in Bridgetown

However, with the dawn of a new year Martindale professed that she and her team plan to work even harder in 2022 to impact more women.

“This year we plan to continue the work and we want to impact even more women. We want more women who need our services to hear of our services and come and receive the support that they need.”

Martindale also tossed around the possibility of having a housing program in the future which enables displaced pregnant women to have a safe haven. “In the future we hope to have a housing program where displaced pregnant women with unplanned pregnancies can have a safe place to go,” she added.

Currently, the organization partners with the Barbados Alliance To End Homelessness, which steps in to assist if there is a client in need of emergency housing.