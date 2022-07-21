Unapplied wire transfers especially for Land Tax sorted by BRA | Loop Barbados

The Barbados Revenue Authority (BRA) is also clearing the air on some unapplied wire transfer payments which were sitting in a suspense account to no fault of any parties, as due process had to be allowed.

The Authority has issued a statement for the public to dive into since person’s perused the Auditor General’s Report.

this medium had its limitations, in terms of the requisite descriptive detail being available to appropriately apply the funds

Firstly, BRA stressed that “it is always important to note that an audit is a retrospective look at an entity’s results and operations and therefore the comments in the issued report may have already been addressed, may be under review or may no longer be relevant.”

Against this backdrop, it was noted that the Report for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2021, stated the Authority reported a quantum of unapplied funds.

In explaining the backend issue, the BRA press statement said:

“Wire transfers as a medium to pay amounts due and owing to the Authority were used primarily as a payment method in respect of Land Tax. Prior to and even more so during the period of restricted movement arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, the use of wire transfers to settle obligations increased significantly. Unfortunately, this medium had its limitations, in terms of the requisite descriptive detail being available to appropriately apply the funds to the relevant taxpayer accounts in a timely manner. Unapplied funds are held in a suspense account until the details are available to allow for the updating of the taxpayer’s account.

the Authority is currently implementing a direct payment method for both Land Tax and TAMIS transactions

“The Authority embarked on an aggressive outreach campaign and taxpayers who used the wire transfer/bank to bank transfer payment option were asked to submit information to the Authority via email at [email protected] or through the Authority’s Contact Centre (246)429-3829, so that the funds could first be identified and then appropriately applied.”

And in an effort to avoid a repeat situation, the Authority also indicated that it is aiming to “remove the use of this payment option temporarily from its publications, with a view to limiting these transfers.

“Notably, the Authority is currently implementing a direct payment method for both Land Tax and TAMIS transactions, to allow for direct account application upon payment, to avoid a repeat of this unfortunate situation and to remove the delays currently experienced in updating taxpayer accounts using the current payment options. Thus, the matter has been urgently and aggressively addressed.”

Giving an update since the Report, BRA added that “to date, the Authority has received information for a significant number of taxpayers and the payments have been credited to their accounts.

“The management of the Authority remains committed to its stewardship whilst facilitating the ease of doing business and ensuring that the tax reporting is accurate and complete. The Authority will continue to adapt to the evolving environment in which it operates and endeavours to identify and implement necessary improvements.”