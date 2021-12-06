UK updates COVID-19 travel rules: Pre-departure tests for 12 and up | Loop Barbados

From 4am on Tuesday, people 12 years and older travelling to the United Kingdom (UK) will need to show a negative PCR or Lateral Flow pre-departure test.

Tests must be taken no earlier than 48 hours before departure.

The UK Government’s Department for Transport issued the updated travel advice today, amidst concerns over the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

According to the new testing requirements, once a traveller’s journey to England is a multi-leg journey, they must take the test the two days before the start of the first leg.

This new requirement will apply whether a person qualifies as fully vaccinated or not.

However, some people, including children 11 and under, are exempt from taking the test.

Before travelling to England, passengers must take a COVID-19 test if they do not qualify as fully vaccinated for travel to England, or have been in a country or territory on the red list in the 10 days before their arrival in England.

The COVID-19 test must meet performance standards of no less than 97 per cent specificity, and at least 80 per cent sensitivity at viral loads above 100,000 copies/ml.

The Department for Transport said this could include tests such as a nucleic acid test, including a PCR test, a LAMP test an antigen test, such as an LFD (lateral flow device) test.

Travellers are asked to check with their test provider that the test meets the standards, as they may not be able to travel if it does not.

Those who have recently had COVID but are no longer infectious are advised to use a lateral flow device (LFD) test. LFD tests have a lower sensitivity than PCR or LAMP tests, so they are less likely to return a positive result from a historic infection. The LFD test must meet the minimum performance standards as previously stated.

Until 4am, December 7, travellers do not have to take a COVID-19 test before they travel to England if they qualify as fully vaccinated and they have not been in a red list country.

Check the Travel to England guidance to find out if you qualify as fully vaccinated.