UK officials focus on possible adenovirus link to cases of hepatitis in children

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Health officials in the UK have released new details in their ongoing investigation of an unusual series of hepatitis cases in children. The new report helps explain why they have zeroed in on a possible link to the adenovirus family, the UK Health Security Agency announced Monday.

Since the beginning of the year, at least 111 children have been identified in the UK with acute liver inflammation that does not appear to be caused by the group of hepatitis viruses that would’ve been a more likely culprit. Many more cases have been announced in the US and other countries around the world.

Roughly three-quarters of the 53 children who were tested for adenovirus in the UKcame back positive. The virus that causes Covid-19, on the other hand, was found in only a sixth of children who were tested — in line with the levels of community transmission in the UK.

