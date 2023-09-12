UK Charity pledges $18 million reparations to Codrington Est, Barbados Loop Barbados

A religious charity based in the United Kingdom (UK) has pledged BBD $18 million (GBP ?7 million or USD $9 million) in reparations to community development in Barbados because of its contribution to slavery.

The United Society Partners in Gospel (USPG), formerly the Society of Propagation of the Gospel (SPG), owned The Codrington Estates in St John, where Codrington College sits.

“USPG is deeply ashamed of our past links to slavery. […] As a Christian agency and part of the Anglican Communion, with historic roots in the Church of England, USPG wholeheartedly repents of its active involvement in chattel slavery in the past and seeks to be held accountable to a more just future,” remarked General Secretary and CEO of USPG Reverend Duncan Dormor.

“We recognise that it is not simply enough to repent in thought and word, but we must act, working in partnership with Codrington whose descendants are still deeply impacted by the generational trauma that came from the Codrington Plantations”.

In 1710, Sir Christopher Codrington bequeathed two estates in Barbados to SPG. The estates totalled 700 acres and included a population of enslaved African men, women, and children. Until 1838, SPG owned and ran the estates through local managers.

From 1712 to 1838, the Codrington Estates were managed as a plantation business. Although conditions improved, whippings were not abolished until September 1829.

USPG ended their guardianship of The Estates just over a century later in 1983.

This September, the organisation announced that in collaboration with The Codrington Trust, it will be launching the Renewal and Reconciliation: The Codrington Reparations Project.

The project will span between 10 to 15 years and will be done in partnership with descendants of the enslaved. It will focus on four key areas: community development and engagement; historical research and education; burial places and memorialisation; and family research.

“Though USPG has long been engaging critically with its past including a substantial amount of research into Codrington, we are aware that it is not enough just to offer an unreserved apology. It must be more than mere thoughts and words.

“As an organisation that is committed to championing justice, we seek to honour the command in 1 John 1: 6-7 and move now towards honest reparative action,” said Reverend Dormor.

The Renewal and Reconciliation: The Codrington Reparations Project will begin in Spring 2024.