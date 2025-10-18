Uber says service for licensed taxis only

Uber says its service in Barbados, the Uber Taxi, is exclusively for licenced taxi drivers.

In a release yesterday, the ride-hailing giant announced that its app would officially launch on Wednesday, October 22, pointing out that only the Uber Taxi service would be active.

Fares displayed on the app would strictly follow regulated rates set by the Transport Authority, ensuring compliance with local transport laws, the release said.

Uber noted that drivers would be compensated according to these rates, addressing initial concerns about fare discrepancies during the app’s testing phase.

“During the initial testing phase, some variations were observed due to automatically applied discounts. However, drivers will be compensated according to the regulated rates,” it added.

Some local taxi operators have already expressed apprehension about the

potential impact on their livelihoods. Concerns centre around cheaper fares and the local market being already saturated with about 4 500 taxis on the road and an additional 5 000 commercial rental vehicles in operation.

In response to these concerns, Uber has reiterated its commitment to working closely with local stakeholders to ensure that its services benefit both drivers and passengers.

The company said it aimed to provide drivers with access to more riders through its technology, while allowing them to continue serving their regular street passengers at their discretion. (PR/NS)