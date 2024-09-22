U.S. Sanctions Former Haitian MP and Gang Leader

News Americas, New York, NY, September 25, 2024: The United States Treasury Department has sanctioned another Haitian politician, former parliament member Prophane Victor, as part of its ongoing efforts to address the escalating violence in Haiti.

Prophane Victor has been sanctioned by the US.

A spokesperson from the U.S. State Department stated that Victor is being sanctioned for his role in forming, supporting, and arming gangs that have committed severe human rights abuses in Haiti.

In addition to Victor, the Treasury also sanctioned Luckson Elan, the current leader of the Gran Grif gang, for his involvement in human rights violations related to gang activity in Haiti’s Artibonite department.

The new sanctions come just over a month since former President Michel Martelly was also sanctioned.

“Victor and Elan, through their influence over or leadership of the gangs in Haiti, have sought to perpetuate the horrific violence and instability,” said Acting Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Bradley T. Smith. “Treasury remains committed to holding accountable those who seek to leverage human rights abuses, violence, and corruption to achieve their political aims.”

Both Victor and Elan were identified in the latest United Nations Panel of Experts report as key figures responsible for Haiti’s crisis. The report described the gang-related violence as unprecedented, citing “indiscriminate attacks against the population” and the obstruction of humanitarian aid. It also highlighted the rise of sexual and gender-based violence, particularly rape, as one of the most horrific forms of violence over the past two years.

“Promoting accountability for gender-based violence is a top priority for the U.S. government and for our use of the Global Magnitsky sanctions program,” a State Department spokesperson emphasized. “We will continue to use the tools at our disposal to expose those who commit such heinous crimes anywhere they occur.”

Victor, a former Haitian legislator, began arming young men in Petite Rivière, Artibonite, to secure his political control over the area, culminating in his 2016 election. Those men later formed the Gran Grif gang, now the largest gang in the Artibonite region and a major perpetrator of abuses, including sexual violence. Victor continued to support the gang until at least 2020 and is also implicated in arms trafficking and financial support of other gangs in Haiti.

Elan, as the current head of Gran Grif, is responsible for numerous atrocities, including kidnapping, murder, rape, and the forced recruitment of children. His gang’s violence has left communities devastated, with innocent civilians paying the price for the ongoing gang conflict.

Following these sanctions, all U.S.-based property and assets of Victor and Elan are blocked, and U.S. persons are prohibited from engaging in transactions with them. Violations of these sanctions could result in civil or criminal penalties. Non-U.S. persons are also barred from facilitating activities that would violate the sanctions.

Financial institutions and individuals who engage with the sanctioned entities risk facing enforcement actions or additional sanctions. These restrictions include prohibiting contributions or provisions of funds, goods, or services to or from any designated person.

The sanctions come as U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced an additional $160 million in development, economic, health, and security assistance for Haiti, bringing the total U.S. foreign aid to over $1.3 billion since FY 2021.

“The United States supports the Haitian people and their aspirations for a peaceful and democratic Haiti,” Blinken said.

