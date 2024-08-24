Two wanted men now in police custody

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is advising the public that two men who were the subjects of a “Wanted Man” bulletin, issued on Wednesday, August 21,2024, in connection with serious criminal matters, are now in custody.

They are: 18-year-old Jonathan Antonio Campbell, of # 36 Lascelles Terrace, Pinelands, St Michael and 45-year-old Wesley Elton Wiggins Crusher Site Road, Prospect, St James,

According to police, on Thursday, August 22, 2024, they went into custody accompanied by their attorneys-at-law and are currently assisting police personnel with their investigations.

TBPS thanked the general public and the media for their assistance in this matter.

(TBPS).