Two wanted men considered armed and dangerous | Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Two wanted men considered armed and dangerous | Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Two wanted men considered armed and dangerous

Elderly man latest COVID-19 death; toll now at 388

Rasean Germain wanted in connection to ‘serious criminal matters’

Trinity term starts next week with blended learning approach

Chief education officer cautions parents to follow regulations

Schools cleaned and fixed! One more school plant to be worked on

Just over 3,3500 COVID positive cases in home isolation

Latest COVID-19 victim was almost a centenarian

Bawdens not the only bridge of concern to get a fix

Construction of a temporary bridge at Bawdens to take place soon

Saturday Apr 23

28?C
Barbados News
Loop News

7 minutes ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Barbados Police Service is seeking the assistance of the public in identifying and locating two individuals.

The individuals are both wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters. If seen, contact the police immediately but do not approach as both individuals are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who can assist in identifying or knows the whereabouts of these individuals is asked to contact the police at Hastings/Worthing Police Station at 430-7612/7614, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 429-8787 or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Arsenal heap further humiliation on Manchester United

Sport

NBA: Suns overcome Booker’s absence to beat Pelicans for 2-1 lead

World News

Official: Meadows had been warned of possible 1/6 violence

More From

Coronavirus

Latest COVID-19 victim was almost a centenarian

The COVID-19 death toll has climbed to 387, following the death of a 99-year-old man.
He was fully vaccinated and passed away today, Thursday, April 21.
Minister of Health and Wellne

Barbados News

Rasean Germain wanted in connection to ‘serious criminal matters’

See also

The Barbados Police Service is seeking the assistance of the public in locating Rasean Tramal Javon Germain, 22 years, also known as ‘Beenie Man’ or ‘Young Blood’, who is wanted f

Coronavirus

Chief education officer cautions parents to follow regulations

Dr Ramona Archer-Bradshaw: ‘If you know that they are sick, please do not send them home to school’

Sport

Barbados’ Fynn Armstrong takes gold at CARIFTA 49

He outran the region in the Sunday evening session in Kingston

Community

Elderly man latest COVID-19 death; toll now at 388

An 88-year-old man succumbed to COVID-19 on Thursday, April 21.
He was fully vaccinated. His death has brought the number of casualties from the virus to 388.
Minister of Health and

Sport

CARIFTA 2022: Team Barbados fourth after 4 days of swimming

Barbados Boys 11-12 take gold in 4×50 LC Meter Freestyle Relay