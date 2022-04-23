Two wanted men considered armed and dangerous | Loop Barbados

The Barbados Police Service is seeking the assistance of the public in identifying and locating two individuals.

The individuals are both wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters. If seen, contact the police immediately but do not approach as both individuals are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who can assist in identifying or knows the whereabouts of these individuals is asked to contact the police at Hastings/Worthing Police Station at 430-7612/7614, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 429-8787 or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.