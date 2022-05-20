Two vehicle accident along Clifton Hall leaves road impassable | Loop Barbados

Two vehicle accident along Clifton Hall leaves road impassable | Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Two vehicle accident along Clifton Hall leaves road impassable

A two vehicular collision along Clifton Hall, St John has left the road impassable.

The accident which involved a jeep and Transport Board bus, occurred around 1 pm. Police report that there is a pole and high tension wires hanging across the road.

There have been no reports of injuries.

Officers are on the scene directing the traffic. Motorists are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

Drivers coming from Malverton, heading towards Sherbon can divert at Four Roads. Those coming from the Glebe, they can divert at Parris Hill.

