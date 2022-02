Two more COVID-related deaths were recorded on Monday, February 7, 2022.

The two women were 38 years old and 63 years old. They were both unvaccinated, and passed away at the Harrison’s Point Isolation Facility in St Lucy.

The number of deaths from the virus has reached 288.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Ian Gooding-Edghill, has extended condolences to their families and friends.