The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

As of 6am, Sunday, May 21, two tropical waves are on the radar of the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Two tropical waves located over the Eastern Tropical Atlantic and the far Eastern Tropical Atlantic are moving westward.

A tropical wave was analyzed along 30W, south of 12N moving west at 10 to 15 knots.

A tropical wave was introduced along 16W, south of 12N moving west at 15 to 20 knots.