Two tropical waves approaching Barbados over the next two days Loop Barbados

The Barbados Meteorological Services have indicated that two tropical waves are heading towards Barbados this week.

The first tropical wave was analyzed along 48W south of 17N and is moving west at 10 to 15 knots. While, the second tropical wave was analyzed along 32W south of 20N and is moving west at 15 to 20 knots.

Thursday, August 4

Morning

A tropical wave will be approaching the island.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief isolated light showers.

Night

A tropical wave will begin affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.

Barbados Forecast Max/Min Temps: 31/23

Friday, August 5

Morning

A tropical wave will continue affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few intermittent scattered light showers.

Night

Another tropical wave will be approaching the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.

Barbados Forecast Max/Min Temps: 31/23

Saturday, August 6

Morning

A tropical wave will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with the occasional intermittent scattered light to moderate showers.

Night

The tropical wave will continue to affect the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.

Barbados Forecast Max/Min Temps: 30/23