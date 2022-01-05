Two St Philip West candidates crying out about voter suppression | Loop Barbados

The fact that persons who are found COVID-positive will not be granted permission to vote in this year’s elections is not sitting well with some political candidates.

Speaking to the media following their nomination processes, two of the three candidates in the St Philip West constituency believed that these persons were being disenfranchised.

As of January 3, there are 1,692 people in isolation facilities and home isolation.

Democratic Labour Party (DLP) candidate Dr David Estwick felt strongly that an alternative for positive patients should been implemented.

“If we have been battling with COVID for two years, I believe very strongly we would have had ample time to have planned out a better system that utilizes proper technology and utilizes proper administrative approaches to not disenfranchise a voter in this country who is mentally competent, who can walk, can talk, can hear and see.”

Estwick argued that disenfranchising a person who is mentally competent is a form of voter suppression that could easily be rectified by the use of technology.

“So for me, that is a form of voter suppression and I feel very strongly that there is the technology that will allow those types of persons who are not incapacitated to utilize the technology to vote. We need to wake up and understand that is what has been happening around the world. And I will say this is in regards to lack of understanding in the planning, that should have been planned out knowing that you had to deal with COVID for about two years. We shouldn’t be disenfranchising nobody in Barbados who is not mentally incapacitated.”

Lynette Eastmond of APP

Candidate for the Alliance Party for Progress (APP) Lynette Eastmond shared the same sentiments as Estwick.

“If you do a search of voting in COVID-19 circumstances you would see that around the world they’ve found ways to allow individuals to vote even though they’re in quarantine because the governments of those countries take voting very seriously. That has not happened in Barbados, and individuals have been disenfranchised. There is nothing in the legislation that says that they cannot vote, so it therefore means that the government should have found a way to allow these individuals to vote.

“The truth is that for years they were people who have been incapacitated in some way. Yes, it’s not a contagious disease but they are incapacitated and they feel so strongly about voting that they do come out to vote. Every constituency office tends to have a wheelchair so that if people are not able they can bring them out to vote. Barbadians take voting very seriously and even if they’re not that well they would come out to vote.”

She explained that due to the snap election, despite the Electoral and Boundaries Commission saying they prepare from two and a half years after each election, she believes they did not have enough time to put the appropriate measures in place.

“Because the election is a snap election the Electoral and Boundaries Commission did not have the time to put in place the measures that should have been put in place for persons who are in quarantine to vote.

“So the climate that is being created with the snap election and now not allowing people to vote means that people are becoming frustrated and I wouldn’t be surprised if you see a very low turnout at the polls,” she added.

When the question was posed to Barbados Labour Party (BLP) candidate Kay McConney about COVID-positive patients not being allowed to vote, and asked what she thinks this will mean for voter turnout, she said, “What I would say is that I would take guidance from the professionals in that regard.

“One of the things you will not find me doing is wanting to step into areas where there is a special list of knowledge required and I do not have that. I take guidance. I take advice from those who are specialists in the area, those who have researched the area, those who have been in the area and worked in the area and I am open to taking the advice from the proper authorities in this regard.”