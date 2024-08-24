Two St James men remanded on murder, gun charges

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Two St James men remanded on murder, gun charges
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

History making Tridents into CFU final

Barbados into the semifinal of CFU competition

Tridents unbeaten in CFU U14 Challenge Series

Young Tridents face “Vincy Heat” in CFU opener today

Crop Over Recap: Lifted Beach a hit of the summer

Prime Minister’s Cup kickoff with development workshops

How to get car insurance in Barbados

Mimosa ready to bring the vibes on Crop Over Friday

Crop Over Recap: Beach House Breakfast new location, same great vibes

Bajan acts steal the show at Tipsy Music Festival

Saturday Aug 24

28°C
Barbados News

They appeared in the District ‘A’ Magistrate’s Court #1 today, Saturda, August 24, 2024 and have been remanded to The Barbados Prison Service (Dodds).

Rosemary Forde

4 hrs ago

The Criminal Investigations Unit (Northern Division) along with the Major Crime Unit, of The Barbados Police Service (TBPS), have arrested and formally jointly charged two St James men for several offences which were committed on Friday, August 9, 2024, at Durants Village, St James.

They are:

21-year-old KingAziz Carter, and 26-year-old Lamar Marlon Charlemange, both of Risk Road, Fitts Village, St James.

See photo below:

They have been charged for the following offences:

The murder of Jaydan Murray. Wounding with intent to Jabarry Bennett. Endangering the life of Khomi Jemmott (Police Constable 2299).Possession of a firearm. Use of a firearm.

They appeared in the District ‘A’ Magistrate’s Court #1 today, Saturda, August 24, 2024 and have been remanded to The Barbados Prison Service (Dodds). 

They are scheduled to reappear in the Holetown Magistrate Court on Monday, September 16, 2024.

(TBPS).

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Barbados News

Burst mains affecting St.James, St.Peter and St.Lucy residents

Barbados News

Water outages in St.Michael and St.Thomas on Monday

Barbados News

Two St James men remanded on murder, gun charges

More From

Sport

History making Tridents into CFU final

The Barbados U14 Boys team defeated Turks & Caicos 3-0 on their way to the CFU Challenge Series final.

See also

Barbados News

Burst mains affecting St.James, St.Peter and St.Lucy residents

Water tankers have been dispatched to assist the residents in these areas.

Barbados News

Water outage in St Michael on Saturday; residents asked to store water

Residents are asked to store an adequate supply of water to assist.

Barbados News

Two St James men remanded on murder, gun charges

They appeared in the District ‘A’ Magistrate’s Court #1 today, Saturda, August 24, 2024 and have been remanded to The Barbados Prison Service (Dodds).

Barbados News

Water outages in St.Michael and St.Thomas on Monday

Residents asked to store an adequate supply of water to assist.

Barbados News

Two Barbadians, one St. Lucian remanded on drug charges

They appeared before Magistrate Bernadeth John in the District ‘C’ Magistrate’s Court yesterday, Thursday, August 22, 2024.