Two St James men remanded on murder, gun charges

The Criminal Investigations Unit (Northern Division) along with the Major Crime Unit, of The Barbados Police Service (TBPS), have arrested and formally jointly charged two St James men for several offences which were committed on Friday, August 9, 2024, at Durants Village, St James.

They are:

21-year-old KingAziz Carter, and 26-year-old Lamar Marlon Charlemange, both of Risk Road, Fitts Village, St James.

They have been charged for the following offences:

The murder of Jaydan Murray. Wounding with intent to Jabarry Bennett. Endangering the life of Khomi Jemmott (Police Constable 2299).Possession of a firearm. Use of a firearm.

They appeared in the District ‘A’ Magistrate’s Court #1 today, Saturda, August 24, 2024 and have been remanded to The Barbados Prison Service (Dodds).

They are scheduled to reappear in the Holetown Magistrate Court on Monday, September 16, 2024.

