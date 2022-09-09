Two St George men charged for murder of Guyanese woman Loop Barbados

Two St George men have been charged for the murder of Caroline Baird.

The 44-year-old sex worker was fatally shot and killed behind the Grand Stand of the Garrison Savannah, near the area of Bush Hill, St Michael on July 22.

Reco Rajon Eversley, 25 years, of Lower Estate, St George and Reinko Leroy Ryan, 25 years, of Salisbury will appear at the District A Magistrate’s Court today, Friday, September 9 for the death of the Guyanese national.

The duo have also been jointly charged with robbery and theft. Meanwhile, Eversley has been charged separately for stealing a motor car from a residence at Salisbury, St George between August 12 and 13, 2022.