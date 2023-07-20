Two SMS students awarded UWC scholarships Loop Barbados

Two Lower Sixth Form students of The St Michael School (SMS) are the recipients of this year’s United World College (UWC) Scholarships.

Amaris Yearwood has been selected for a two-year International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme at UWC Mahindra College in Pune, India, while Niesha Jones will pursue her two-year stint at UWC Hong Kong, China. Both programmes will begin in August 2023.

The main aims of the UWC are to foster greater relations among global cultures, embrace diversity, and encourage peace among persons from different countries.

Additionally, Amaris has been accepted into the Yale Young Global Scholars (YYGS) two-week Summer Program at Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. The academic leadership programme brings together outstanding high school students and future leaders from over 150 countries to explore cutting-edge topics in academia and empowers them to find solutions.

During her period at YYGS, Amaris’ focus will be on “Solving Global Challenges“, and it is expected that she will share the valuable information gained from the sessions with Government to assist in solving these crises.

Principal of The SMS, Tanya Harding, congratulated the students, stating: “These scholarships will allow these young ladies to experience tertiary education in another country and be proud ambassadors of The St Michael School and Barbados.”

Her sentiments were echoed by guidance counsellor, Margaret Grant, who noted that students of The SMS have been awarded UWC scholarships every year for the past 30 years.

“I am sure that these two students will benefit greatly from such exposure, as their communication and discussion skills will be enhanced and their leadership skills and global awareness will be boosted,” Grant said.