Two separate fires in Christ Church destroy homes and a business | Loop Barbados

Two fires in different parts of Christ Church destroyed two houses and a business on Sunday.

Around 7:55 pm, a blaze destroyed the home of 73-year-old Eustace Farley of Lot #3 Seaview Drive, Chancery Lane, Christ Church.

Three fire tenders and 12 officers from the Barbados Fire Service under the command of Station Officer Perch responded and extinguished the fire. The house and its contents were destroyed.

Shortly after, lawmen at the Oistins Police Station responded to reports of a fire that occurred around 10:05 pm at an unoccupied house and Sookies Minimart located at St Christopher.

The house and property are owned by Lena Jackson, 75, of Enterprise Drive, Christ Church, meanwhile, the business is owned and operated by Melissa Sookram, 30, of Goodland Park, Christ Church.

Three tenders and 15 personnel from the Barbados Fire Service under the command of Divisional Officer Mayers responded and extinguished the fire.

Both the house and its contents, as well as the business and all its contents, were destroyed.

Investigations are ongoing.