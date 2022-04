The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

Two male residents of the Geriatric Hospital have died from COVID-19.

One of them, aged 72, passed away on Tuesday, April 5, while the other, who was 72 years old, succumbed to the viral illness on Thursday, April 7. They were both fully vaccinated.

Barbados has now recorded 379 COVID-19 deaths.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Ian Gooding-Edghill, has extended condolences to their loved ones.