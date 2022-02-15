Two-phased return to physical classes effective Feb 21 | Loop Barbados

To ensure a COVID safe environment for the resumption of face-to-face classes this school term, education authorities will be conducting random PCR testing on students, teachers and non-teaching staff.

This measure is one of the four requirements listed by chief education officer, Dr Ramona Archer-Bradshaw, for the phased return to the school plants.

Dr Archer-Bradshaw addressed the public today from Ilaro Court in a press conference led by Minister of Education, Technological and Vocational Training, Kay McConney and attended by chief medical officer Dr Kenneth George and the director of the Education, Technical Management Unit, Francisco Miller.

The chief education officer revealed that the random testing will be conducted at nursery, primary and secondary schools. However, it will not take place during the first two weeks of school as officials were awaiting the testing swabs. Additionally, parental consent must be given and forms will be issued to students.

“As soon as we receive the swabs and testing has taken place, the random testing will occur. For students, we require parental consent and the parental consent forms will be made available,” she said.

The other three requirements include; sanitisation stations at nursery, primary and secondary schools; students will be required to wear masks at all times – allowances will be made for mask breaks, and all students must be seated three feet apart.

Dr Archer-Bradshaw noted that the resumption of physical classes will abide by a two-phased approach.

The first phase of students to return to physical classrooms effective February 21 will be:

Students identified as most vulnerable i.e. nursery, reception, Infants A and Infants B. The chief education officer pointed out that these young students were unable to self-regulate and navigate devices on their own, thereby relying on support from adults in their homes. Class Four students will need assistance to successfully transition into secondary schools. First Form students will be returning to the school plant so they can assimilate to the new school and its culture. “One of the cries that we heard throughout this pandemic with the First Form that went into school in September 2020, was that the children did not feel connected to secondary school because the only experience they had of their school was that of being online,” Dr Archer-Bradshaw pointed out.Fourth to Sixth Form students who will be preparing for CSEC and CAPE, and need to do practicals for their school-based assessments (SBAs). Special needs students – The chief educator officer added that these students “need physical interaction in order to reach their cognitive and developmental milestones”.

In the second phase, Class 1, 2, and 3 students at the primary schools, as well as, Second Form and Third Form will resume face-to-face classes.

Dr Archer-Bradshaw added that flexible arrangements will be made for schools that are unable to abide by the rigid two-phase structure.

“We understand that there are some schools unable to have all students in the first phase at school in the first week. Where that is happening, we are recommending that the principals utilise a Group A and Group B approach which allows for children to have at least five days of face-to-face within a two week period.

“We at the Ministry of Education understand that not all schools have the same constraints. There are some schools that can have all the cohorts in Phase 1 on the plant while following all of the COVID-19 protocols. Where that is so we allow the flexibility of that school to bring in the phases based on their capacity,” she added.

The chief education officer noted that classes will end at 2 pm, but principals have the liberty to extend the school day to 2:30 pm or 3 pm, “depending on the educational needs of students”.