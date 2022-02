The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

Barbados has recorded two COVID-19 deaths yesterday, Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

A 76-year-old fully vaccinated man and an 89-year-old unvaccinated woman died from the viral illness.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 is now 307.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Ian Gooding-Edghill, has extended condolences to the bereaved