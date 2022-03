The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

The COVID-19 death toll has risen to 321 following the deaths of two persons, today, Sunday March 6.

An 89-year-old vaccinated man and a 96-year-old unvaccinated, female, both succumbed to the virus.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Ian Gooding-Edghill, has extended condolences to their loved ones.