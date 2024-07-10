Two men to appear in court on murder charges

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) Criminal Investigations Department (Central Division) have arrested and formally charged separately, two men for the offence of murder.

They are:

27-year-old Dondre Shaquille Burnett, of Bannister Land Martindale’s Road, St Michael – for the murder of Anthony Ricardo Dyer on the July 2, 2024.

65-year-old Roger Ricardo Harding of 2nd Avenue Kellman Land, Black Rock, St Michael – for the murder of Hubert Deare on Thursday, July 4, 2024.

Both accused are scheduled to appear in the District ‘A’ Magistrates Court today, Wednesday, July 10, 2024.