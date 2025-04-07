China launches military drills around Taiwan, calls its president a 'parasite' Cricketer Nicholas Kirton detained in drug probe PM Mottley travels to Jamaica for talks with U.S. Secretary of State Tariffs among issues for US protesters We Gatherin’ rocks St Thomas BCCI pushing women in business
Two men remanded on serious bodily harm charge

07 April 2025
Derek Omar Tennyson Springer and Nashon Egbert Moses

Two Christ Church men have been remanded to Dodds Prison after being formally charged in connection with a serious bodily harm incident.

Derek Omar Tennyson Springer, 36, of Brathwaites Gap, Dayrells Road, and Nashon Egbert Moses, 40, of Bartletts Tenantry, Sargeants Village, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ian Weekes in the District ‘A’ Criminal Court No. 1 on Saturday.

The men are accused of inflicting serious bodily harm on Jose Gill during an incident that occurred on Thursday, March 27, at Brathwaites Gap, Dayrells Road.

They were not required to plead to the indictable charge and were remanded to Her Majesty’s Prisons Dodds until May 2, 2025.

