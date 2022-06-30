Two men dead, one injured in St Joseph shooting | Loop Barbados

Two men are dead following a shooting incident in the area of Orange Cottage, St Joseph last night.

According to police spokesman, Stephen Griffith, around 11:30 pm, lawmen responded to reports that “a number of explosions” were heard in the district.

Twenty-year-old Tyrese Caesar, of Durants, Christ Church was fatally shot outside the Cottage Bar and Grill, while, Trae Harris, 34, of French Village, St Pete was killed at Horse, St Joseph.

A third man, 19-year-old Seth Towler of Heddings, St Philip also received injuries. He was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

Investigations are ongoing.