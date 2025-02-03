First Super Lotto winner for 2025 bags $258 million COP Erla Harewood-Christopher arrested and questioned in probe over sniper rifles Police probing fatal shooting at St Barnabas All eyes on WI U-19 Women match against Malaysia today France prepares for trial of surgeon accused of abusing anaesthetised children Jamaican found dead in prison cell
Local News

Two men charged with murder of Anthony Callender

03 February 2025
This content originally appeared on Barbados Nation News.

Andre Dacosta Birkett, 24, of 7th Avenue, St. Barnabas, St. Michael, and Jadai Junior Clarke, 30, of School Road, Halls Road, St. Michael.

Andre Dacosta Birkett, 24, of 7th Avenue, St. Barnabas, St. Michael, and Jadai Junior Clarke, 30, of School Road, Halls Road, St. Michael, have been arrested and formally charged by the Barbados Police Service in connection with the murder of Anthony Callender, which occurred on Thursday, 23rd

In addition to the murder charge, Jadai Clarke faces several other offences. He is charged with possession of a firearm and nine rounds of ammunition, also on the same date.

Clarke has been charged with assaulting two police officers while they were executing their duties.

Both men appeared before Magistrate Alison Burke in the District ‘A’ Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 3rd February, 2025.

They have been remanded to the Barbados Prison Service at Dodds until their next appearance in the District ‘A’ Traffic Court, scheduled for Monday, 3rd March, 2025.

