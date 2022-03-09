Two men charged for sweet potato theft | Loop Barbados

Two St Michael men have been charged for stealing sweet potatoes belonging to Applewaite’s Plantation.

Rico Omar Drayton, 32, of Turton’s Gap, Government Hill, St Michael and Trevon Orlando Farley, 26, of Seales Land, Government Hill, St Michael are expected to appear for five counts of theft.

The offences occurred between January 29 and March 1, 2022, with $6, 320 BBD in produce stolen from the Applewaites, St George farm. None of the produce was recovered.

Drayton and Farley are set to appear at the District B Magistrate Court today, Wednesday, March 9.