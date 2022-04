The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

Three more Barbadians have died from COVID-19.

On Friday, April 29, a fully vaccinated 72-year-old male, and an unvaccinated 79-year-old male passed away.

Today, Saturday, April 30, a 55-year-old female succumbed to the viral illness. She was fully vaccinated.

Their deaths bring the number of casualties from the virus to 395.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Ian Gooding-Edghill, has extended condolences to the loved ones of the deceased