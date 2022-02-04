Two males and a female latest COVID-19 casualties | Loop Barbados

Three more Barbadians have been added to the COVID-19 death toll.

An 88-year-old Barbadian female passed away at the Geriatric Hospital Isolation Facility on Monday, January 31. She was fully vaccinated.

Additionally, two men, aged 75 and 77, died at the Harrison’s Point Isolation Facility on Thursday, February 3. They were also fully vaccinated.

To date, the virus has claimed 286 lives.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Ian Gooding-Edghill, has extended condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.