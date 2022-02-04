Two males and a female latest COVID-19 casualties | Loop Barbados

·2 min read
Home
Local News
Two males and a female latest COVID-19 casualties | Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Two males and a female latest COVID-19 casualties

Construction boom anticipated

Academic shift: Education Act to be replaced

Humphrey defends Blue Economy merger

Parliament opening!

Chadwin Lowe is wanted by police

Elderly woman loses battle with COVID

Birthday Big Up: Peter Ram celebrates during the month of love

Ren?e Coppin elected as new BHTA chair

Sandals sponsoring the Jamaica bobsleigh team at Winter Olympics

Friday Feb 04

27?C

Three more Barbadians have been added to the COVID-19 death toll.

An 88-year-old Barbadian female passed away at the Geriatric Hospital Isolation Facility on Monday, January 31. She was fully vaccinated.

Additionally, two men, aged 75 and 77, died at the Harrison’s Point Isolation Facility on Thursday, February 3. They were also fully vaccinated.

To date, the virus has claimed 286 lives.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Ian Gooding-Edghill, has extended condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Coronavirus

Two males and a female latest COVID-19 casualties

Community

Construction boom anticipated

Community

Academic shift: Education Act to be replaced

More From

Lifestyle

Rihanna bumps her way into Black History Month

Robyn Rihanna Fenty will be 34 years old this month too

Entertainment

Birthday Big Up: Peter Ram celebrates during the month of love

See also

Three days into the month of February and the birthday love is flowing for the Bajan ‘freestyle boss” Peter Ram. Known for his several hits including “Woman by my Side”, “All Uh We” and “Good Morn

Travel

Barbados’ Welcome Stamp programme is Top 3 in Caribbean

Working remotely from the 246 ranks 51st out of 111 countries worldwide

Barbados News

Chadwin Lowe is wanted by police

Police is seeking the public’s assistance in locating him

Travel

Ren?e Coppin elected as new BHTA chair

The Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA) has a new Chairman. She is Ren?e Coppin, who was elected at a Special General Meeting held by the Association last month. This follows t

Coronavirus

Over 3,000 people impacted by home isolation backlog

Health Ministry explores implementing an automated system to help with discharge process