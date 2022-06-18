Two killed in Sikh temple attack in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Gunmen launched an attack on a Sikh Gurdwara in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Saturday, killing at least two people, Kabul police chief spokesman Khalid Zadran said.

Seven attackers tried to storm the temple in the early hours of Saturday morning, throwing grenades at security guards who were standing at the entrance. The attackers also detonated a car bomb in the area but no casualties were reported from the explosion.

All seven gunmen were killed after a standoff that lasted several hours inside the temple’s compound, Zadran said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

The attack killed a member of the security forces and a Sikh worshiper, according to state-run news agency Bakhtar.

Temple official Gornam Singh told Reuters that 30 people were inside the temple at the time of the attack. “We don’t know how many of them are alive or how many dead,” he said, adding that temple authorities were at a loss at what to do as the Taliban were not allowing them inside.

