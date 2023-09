Two people are injured following a shooting incident around 4 am on Friday, September 8.

Central Police Station responded to a report that two persons were shot while at Dundo Lane, St Michael and transported to the Accident and Emergency Department of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

A 26-year-old male and 30-year-old were identified as the injured parties.

On arrival at the scene, police discovered two houses in the area were damaged.

Investigations are ongoing.