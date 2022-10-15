Two injured in Content Loop Barbados

A second shooting incident in just as many days has this time left two victims nursing wounds.

On Thursday night, police responded to shots fired in Dean’s Land, My Lord’s Hill, and one man in his early 40s was injured. Last night, Friday, October 14, about 10:25 pm, the police in the Criminal Investigation Department (Northern Division) responded to a shooting at Content, St Lucy.

Police say there was a report of sounds of explosions in the area of Content and on their arrival, it was discovered that two men received injuries. They were transported by private motor car to a medical facility for medical treatment.

Investigations are continuing into this matter and police are asking the public if they have witnessed or have knowledge of this incident, to call the Criminal Investigation Department (Northern Division) at 419-1730 or 1737, Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1800-TIPS (8477) or the nearest Police Station.