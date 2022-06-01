Two injured in Brittons Hill shooting incident | Loop Barbados

Lawmen are investigating a shooting incident which occurred Tuesday night at Bonnetts, Brittons Hill, St Michael.

According to an issued statement from police, gunshots were reported around 8 pm. On arrival, officers were informed that a motorcyclist and his pillion passenger were travelling along Bonnetts towards Brittons New Road when they encountered a motor car travelling in the opposite direction.

Shots were fired from the motorcar, resulting in injuries to the motorcyclist and a female bystander.

The female bystander was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) by private motor vehicle. Meanwhile, the rider of the motorcycle was transported to QEH by ambulance.

Police report that a private motor car was also damaged in the incident.

Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone who can provide any information regarding the incident is asked to call the Hastings/Worthing Police Station at 430-7608, Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1800-TIPS (8477) or the nearest Police Station.