Two houses damaged during Tuesday night fire Loop Barbados

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Two houses damaged during Tuesday night fire Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

Two houses were damaged following a fire at Rogers Road, Government Hill, St Michael, around 9:30 pm on Tuesday.

Three fire tenders and 12 fire officers from the Arch Hall Fire Station and Worthing Fire Station under the command of Station Officers McCallister and Bourne responded to the blaze.

The two-bedroom, one bathroom, timber home owned by Petra Ann Peters and her husband Adrian Hinds was extensively damaged. Their two children also lived at the residence. According to police, a Suzuki Swift belonging to Hinds was also destroyed.

A neighbouring house owned by 58-year-old Elizabeth Callendar received heat and water damage.

See also

Police indicate there were no injures. Investigations are ongoing.