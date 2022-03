The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

Barbados has recorded two more COVID-19 deaths.

On Sunday, March 20, two Barbadian females, one a 55 year-old and the other a 60 year-old passed away from COVID-19. They were both unvaccinated.

This brings the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Barbados to 329.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Ian Gooding-Edghill, has extended condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.