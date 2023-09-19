Two extraordinary 11-plus sitters rewarded by Digicel Barbados Loop Barbados

Two young boys who both achieved their goal to attend Harrison College, were also rewarded by Digicel Barbados for doing so against the odds.

Digicel chose the two young men because of their extraordinary determination.

Tayari Wallace was the youngest 11-Plus sitter for 2023, at just age nine, he completed the Barbados Secondary Schools Entrance Examination and got into his first choice. The confident lad was not surprised at his marks as he knew, according to him, he had put in the work and would see the result.

Wallace was joined at the Digicel headquarters by Ashton Hoyte. Hoyte too will be heading off to Kolij. The visually impaired student is ready to take on the challenge of a new school, a new school compound and making new friends.

Digicel Barbados CEO Natalie Abrahams made the presentations to Wallace and Hoyte. Each boy received their first cell phone ever.

Abrahams said:

“At Digicel, we’re deeply committed to equipping the upcoming generation for success in our digital era. That’s why we’re thrilled to present these two deserving secondary school entrants with their first ever mobile devices. As they step into this crucial stage of their academic pursuits, a phone can serve as a key instrument for connecting, organising, and learning. However, this goes beyond mere access; it’s about wielding it with responsibility. At Digicel, our dedication extends beyond supplying the tools – we also emphasise responsible use for these students and we hope for a bright and boundless future for them both.”

Wallace’s dad, Errol, admitted he was hesitant about introducing his son to the world of smart phones just yet, but he said it’s welcomed and will come with some rules. Hoyte’s mother Kelia was very happy for the smart phone because she said that it is a very important tool in her son’s hands with the speech-to-text options. She said, “he can always be a message or call away”, especially in a case of emergency, with him in new surroundings, starting this new chapter.

Digicel Barbados was delighted to gift the boys their introduction into the telecoms world as they take this next bold step on their academic journey.

Both boys in chatting after the presentation discovered that not only are they both going to same school now, but they will be in the same First Form class at the Crumpton Street institution.