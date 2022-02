The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

Barbados lost two more of its senior citizens due to COVID-19

A 94-year-old woman died on Monday, February 7, while another, aged 93, passed away on Wednesday, February 9. They were both unvaccinated and succumbed to the viral illness at the Harrison’s Point Isolation Facility.

The number of deaths from the virus is now 291.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Ian Gooding-Edghill, has extended condolences to their loved ones.