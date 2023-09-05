Two earthquakes over 4.0 magnitude in last 48 hours Loop Barbados

The Caribbean continues to record seismic activity with two events happening about 12 hours apart over the last 36 hours.

Most recently, yesterday, September 4, the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre recorded a 4.2 earthquake and it happened less than 24 hours after a 4.5 earthquake was recorded in the region as well.

Full details on the events below:

UWI, SRC – Automatic Earthquake Location

DATE AND TIME:

2023-09-04 09:54 am (Local Time)

MAGNITUDE: 4.2

LOCATION:

Latitude: 15.73N

Longitude: 60.48W

Depth: 10 km

NEARBY CITIES:

Roseau, Dominica, 111 km, NE

Point-?-Pitre, Guadeloupe, 131 km, SE

Fort-de-France, Martinique, 142 km, NE

*distance and direction to epicentre

UWI, SRC – Automatic Earthquake Location

DATE AND TIME:

2023-09-03 9:22 pm (Local Time)

MAGNITUDE: 4.5

LOCATION:

Latitude: 11.22N

Longitude: 62.28W

Depth: 62 km

NEARBY CITIES:

Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, 105 km, NW

St. George’s, Grenada, 109 km, SW

Car?pano, Venezuela, 121 km, NE

*distance and direction to epicentre

If you felt this earthquake, please tell us (https://uwiseismic.com/connect/earthquake-feedback/)

DISCLAIMER: The event is located by a seismological computational system, therefore, it is a PRELIMINARY result and this may vary when new additional data are processed.