Two earthquakes in less than 24 hours off Dominica, Guadeloupe Loop Barbados

Another two earthquakes have hit in the Caribbean, and the two events were 22 hours apart on the same day.

Just after midnight yesterday, February 8, 2023, a 3.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded, followed by a 3.6 quake. The epicentres for the earthquakes were both off of Dominica and Guadeloupe as the closest territories.

DATE AND TIME:

2023-02-08 10:06 pm (Local Time)

MAGNITUDE: 3.6

LOCATION:

Latitude: 15.85N

Longitude: 60.71W

Depth: 10 km

NEARBY CITIES:

Roseau, Dominica, 97 km, NE

Point-?-Pitre, Guadeloupe, 102 km, SE

Fort-de-France, Martinique, 144 km, NNE

*distance and direction to epicentre

DATE AND TIME:

2023-02-08 00:04 am (Local Time)

MAGNITUDE: 3.5

LOCATION:

Latitude: 16.40N

Longitude: 61.24W

Depth: 49 km

NEARBY CITIES:

Point-?-Pitre, Guadeloupe, 37 km, NE

Saint John’s, Antigua and Barbuda, 104 km, SE

Roseau, Dominica, 123 km, N

*distance and direction to epicentre