Two earthquakes in 4 hours measuring 4.2 and 4.0 in South Caribbean Loop Barbados

Two earthquakes recorded less than four hours apart between last night and the wee hours of today.

According to the University of the West Indies (UWI) Seismic Research Centre, the first earthquake, measuring 4.2, struck off St Lucia and Barbados. Meanwhile, the second event occurred further south off Trinidad and Tobago. The second event was 4.0 on the Richter scale.

See details for the events below:

DATE AND TIME:

2023-08-15 02:14 am (Local Time)

MAGNITUDE: 4.0

LOCATION:

Latitude: 11.00N

Longitude: 62.22W

Depth: 79 km

NEARBY CITIES:

Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, 87 km, NW

Arima, Trinidad and Tobago, 111 km, NW

Car?pano, Venezuela, 118 km, ENE

UWI, SRC – Automatic Earthquake Location

DATE AND TIME:

2023-08-14 10:40 pm (Local Time)

MAGNITUDE: 4.2

LOCATION:

Latitude: 13.99N

Longitude: 60.07W

Depth: 35km

NEARBY CITIES:

Castries, St Lucia, 101 km, E

Bridgetown, Barbados, 110 km, NW

Fort-de-France, Martinique, 131 km, SE