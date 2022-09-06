Two charged with murder of Jamaica-born TSA worker in NY Loop Barbados

Two suspects, a man and a woman, have been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting in May of longtime TSA worker, Jamaica-born Donovan Davy, who was gunned down blocks from his East Flatbush home in Brooklyn, New York, USA, while talking to his sister on the phone.

The two — Richard Barrett, 34, and Irene Brown, 31 — were charged last Thursday with murder in the shooting death of 45-year-old Davy, who was a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) worker at John F Kennedy (JFK) International Airport for more than 17 years.

Barrett also faces a weapon possession charge.

The accused were picked up by members of the Regional Fugitive Task Force, who spotted them driving in a car on the southbound FDR Drive, authorities said.

Both were charged with second-degree murder.

The two suspects were acquaintances of Davy, who was shot in the neck and right leg at the corner of 35th Street and Church Avenue, cops said.

He was rushed to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

His sister, Pashona Davy, 31, said she heard the gunfire that mortally wounded her brother as the two spoke on the phone.

“I heard gunshots — about three or four,” she previously told reporters of their last phone call. “After that, I didn’t hear anything. I was like, ‘Donovan, Donovan.’ I kept saying it, and he wasn’t responding.”

She immediately ran to the scene, she recounted.

Doctors were unable to save him.

The motive for the deadly shooting remained unclear up to Friday.