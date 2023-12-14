Two charged with Dominick Cadogan’s murder remanded Loop Barbados

Two charged with Dominick Cadogan’s murder remanded Loop Barbados
Duo set to reappear in court January 8, 2024

9 hrs ago

(From Left) Tarik Wickham, Rico Bovell, Kelvin Marshall, Jovanni Marshall

Two of the four men connected with the murder of Dominick Cadogan appeared at the District D Magistrate’s Court today, Thursday, December 14. 

Nineteen-year-old Jovanni Marshall, of Chalky Mount, St Andrew is one of three men charged with murder. He and Kelvin Jamal Marshall, 36 years, of the same address were charged with conspiracy to murder 20-year-old Dominick Cadogan of Country Park Towers, Country Road, St Michael. Cadogan was reported missing on October 15. 

Both men were remanded to Dodds Prison and are set to reappear in court on January 8, 2024. 

The other murder accused; 28-year-old Rico Carlos Bovell of Niles Road, Waterhall Land, Eagle Hall, St Michael and 25-year-old Tarik Gyasi Wickham of LP42 Lady Young Road, Morvant, Trinidad, did not appear in court as they are already on remand. 

