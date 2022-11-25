Two charged for gun crimes

Black Immigrant Daily News

A 23-year-old-man was arrested and charged for gun-related offences following a police operation at “an establishment in the Long Look area” on Monday that resulted in the seizure of a revolver, police said.

Dimar Fredericks, of Fat Hogs Bay, was charged with keeping a firearm without a licence, unlawful possession of ammunition, and common assault, the Police Information Office announced on Tuesday.

The office did not name the establishment, but it stated that Mr. Fredericks was due to appear in court at the next available sitting.

Assault rifles

The arrest follows a string of recent firearm seizures, which also netted two prohibited assault rifles, ammunition and cash following a search at a Harrigan Estate residence on the afternoon of Nov. 16, police said.

In relation to that matter, Marcia Jennings, a 41-year-old native of St. Vincent and the Grenadines who resides at Harrigan Estate, was charged with unlawful possession of a prohibited firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, proceeds of criminal conduct, and possession of controlled drug, police said Tuesday. She was granted bail of $20,000 to appear at Magistrates’ Court on Jan.19.

75-plus guns

Police Commissioner Mark Collins said last month that more than 75 illegal firearms had been seized by the police over the previous year. On Monday, he again appealed to the public for any information that could stem the tide of firearms entering the territory. “We can only win this battle if we work together,” Mr. Collins said. “Our safety and our way of life depends on it.” Anyone with information can contact the police Intelligence Unit directly at 368-9339.

