Two caught in the act of theft shot and killed at Three Houses Loop Barbados

Police are investigating the unnatural deaths of two unknown men who were fatally shot in a yam field in St Philip.

According to Police Public Information Officer Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss, the pair was shot dead in a shooting incident which occurred about 12:20 am today, Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at a yam field situated at Three Houses Plantation.

The Police report stated the owner of the field, which was under lease from the plantation, was reportedly patrolling his field after having previous issues of theft from the said yam field, he came across two men harvesting his crops and confronted them. Police report an altercation ensued resulting in the two unknown men being shot. They both died at the scene.

Their identities are still unknown at this stage. Police issued the report around 7:19am today.

Police are at this time appealing to the general public to anyone who can identify either of the two decessed. Anyone with information should contact District C Police station at 418-8200/04, or police emergency 211 or Oistins police station at 418-2612